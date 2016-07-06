Olympique Marseille's coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Caen at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Lazio have appointed former Argentina boss Marcelo Bielsa as their new manager, the Italian club said on Wednesday.

The Rome-based side said Bielsa and his staff would arrive at the club on Saturday.

Bielsa, who will replace Stefano Pioli, had been touted as a potential successor to the post of Argentina coach following the resignation of Gerardo Martino on Tuesday.

Bielsa has already had a six-year stint as Argentina coach, helping the team to win the gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and reach second place in the 2004 Copa America.

The 60-year-old also coached Chile for almost four years from 2007. Under his stewardship, Chile reached the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup for the first time in 48 years before losing to Brazil.

Lazio finished eighth in Serie A last season but had been without a permanent manager since Pioli was sacked in April.

