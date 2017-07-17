FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Liverpool midfielder Lucas set for Lazio move
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 17, 2017 / 10:29 PM / 20 hours ago

Liverpool midfielder Lucas set for Lazio move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer Britain - Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool - FA Cup Third Round Replay - Home Park - 18/1/17 Liverpool's Lucas Leiva applauds fans after the game Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

ROME (Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva looks set to join Lazio after the Serie A club on Monday posted a picture of the Brazilian having a medical on their official Twitter account.

British media said Liverpool had accepted a bid of 5 million pounds for Lucas, who was pictured on Sunday holding a Lazio scarf at an airport where he was mobbed by fans.

He is Liverpool's current longest-serving player after 10 years on Merseyside but was left out of the squad for Friday's friendly draw with Wigan Athletic to sort out his future.

The 30-year-old started 19 games in all competitions last season and has made a total of 346 appearances -- 247 in the Premier League -- since arriving from Gremio in 2007.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Rory Carroll

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.