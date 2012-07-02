Olympique Lyon's Ederson (R) celebrates after scoring against Toulouse during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

ROME Lazio have signed Olympique Lyon midfielder Ederson on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian, who played over 100 times for the French club, was out of contract with Lyon and has signed a deal to keep him at Lazio until 2017.

"SS Lazio announces that it has reached an agreement with the player Ederson Honorato Campos for the next five seasons," the Rome-based club said on their official website.

