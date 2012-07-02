Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
ROME Lazio have signed Olympique Lyon midfielder Ederson on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Monday.
The 26-year-old Brazilian, who played over 100 times for the French club, was out of contract with Lyon and has signed a deal to keep him at Lazio until 2017.
"SS Lazio announces that it has reached an agreement with the player Ederson Honorato Campos for the next five seasons," the Rome-based club said on their official website.
(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.