Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
ROME An Italian sporting court ordered Lazio on Monday to shut the notorious Curva Nord section of the ground for one game following racist chants aimed at Juventus players during the Super Cup at the weekend.
The Curva Nord is the area behind the north goal in Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Lazio lost 4-0 to Juve on Sunday in a rout sparked by a goal from Paul Pogba, a French midfielder.
Spectators had been warned about racist chanting over the stadium loudspeaker during the game.
According to local media the chants were aimed at Pogba, Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and defender Angelo Ogbonna.
Italian football has been plagued by racist discrimination and it shows no sign of being eradicated despite renewed efforts by the authorities.
Poor finishing cost Manchester United a chance to move into the Premier League's top four as striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty in a feisty 1-1 draw against 10-man Bournemouth on Saturday.
March 4 Leicester City made it two wins from two since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 Premier League victory over fellow strugglers Hull City on Saturday.