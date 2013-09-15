Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Lazio's ultras boycotted the start of their team's 3-0 win at home to Chievo in Serie A on Sunday in protest at what they consider to be a poor performance in the transfer market.
The fans remained outside the Stadio Olimpico for the first quarter of an hour of the match, leaving the Curva Nord, their usual stamping ground, empty for the opening exchanges.
When they finally entered, with the team already winning 1-0, they displayed banners reading "another transfer market, another dud".
Lazio president Claudio Lotito, blamed for the club's failure to sign Burak Yilmaz from Galatasaray, brushed aside the protests.
"If the fans are united it is best for the team," he told reporters. "That small minority of fans did not understand that I do not get intimidated, while constructive criticism is well received."
He also praised coach Vladimir Petkovic.
"The coach has shown great balance, you have to applaud him because he has had the ability to rebuild the team," he said.
Lazio, who won the Coppa Italia last season, spent a modest 19 million euros ($25.19 million) in the transfer market during the close season, less than a third of the amount splurged by their arch rivals AS Roma.
They have taken six points from their first three league games this season.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.