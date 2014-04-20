Relegation-threatened Livorno have fired coach Domenico Di Carlo after only three months and brought back the man he replaced in January, Davide Nicola.

The club lost patience with Di Carlo after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at AC Milan left them 19th in the 20-team table, three points adrift of safety with four matches to play.

The former Parma, Chievo and Sampdoria coach managed three wins, there draws and eight defeats in his 14-match spell in the hot seat.

"The club thanks Di Carlo for his effort, professionalism and dedication," Livorno said in a statement.

It was the 15th coaching change so far this season in Serie A with three at Catania, two each at Cagliari, Sassuolo and Livorno and one apiece at Genoa, Sampdoria, Lazio, Bologna, Chievo and AC Milan.

Nicola, 41, led Livorno out of Serie B last season.

