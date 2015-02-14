ROME Roberto Mancini believes Italy's Serie A needs to attract more international stars to help restore its former glories -- and the Inter Milan manager is still hopeful of starting the ball rolling by signing Yaya Toure in the close season.

Mancini has targeted the giant midfielder, who was one of his key charges at Manchester City, as the player to kick start Inter's revival next season following their recent struggles.

Implying in a press conference on Saturday that Italy's league, once the most star-studded in world football, was now a shadow of its 1980s and 90s heyday, Mancini said: "Serie A needs great players, the ones that played in our league 15, 20 years ago.

"However, it has become very difficult to convince them to come to Italy as of late. I hope we will be able to do so with Yaya.

"Serie A needs players like Yaya so that it can go back to being one of the best leagues, if not the best, like it was 15, 20 years ago. I know it won't be easy to convince him. His signing would be important for us and for the entire league."

