FTSE turns down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
LONDON British shares dipped on Tuesday as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years.
MILAN Inter Milan have reappointed Roberto Mancini as head coach after the sacking of Walter Mazzarri, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.
Mancini won three league titles with Inter in his previous stint in charge between 2004 and 2008.
EDINBURGH While the economic case for Scottish independence once centred on oil, people like company director Niall McLean now argue that trade is the way to ensure their country's future prosperity - and avoid the damage of the United Kingdom leaving the EU.
LONDON Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.