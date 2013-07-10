ROME Italian Serie A clubs Lazio and Genoa, lower league side Lecce and eight players have been referred to a disciplinary tribunal over allegations of match-fixing in the 2010/11 season, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday.

Lazio midfielder Stefano Mauri was among the eight players who were accused of "sporting fraud" by FIGC after it examined reports by investigators in the town of Cremona. The hearing is due to take place on July 24.

The matches under investigation are Lazio's final two games of the 2010-11 season when they beat Genoa 4-2 at home and Lecce by the same score away.

The three clubs were reported for "objective liability" and could face points deductions next season.

The other players reported were Mario Cassano and Carlo Gervasoni, who were playing for Piacenza at the time, Alessandro Zamperini, who was with lower league Fidene, Omar Milanetto, who was at Genoa, and Lecce's Massimiliano Benassi, Stefano Ferrario and Antonio Rosati.

Mauri and Milanetto were both detained for one week last year by prosecutors investigating the case.

Cassano and Zamperini are already serving five-year bans imposed last year over different cases.

During investigations last year, Cremona prosecutor Roberto Di Martino said there was an "absolute superabundance" of evidence about the Lecce-Lazio match.

He said gamblers had appeared to win some two million euros ($2.5 million) on the game and paid 600,000 euros to bribe the players.

