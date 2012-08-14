Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
ROME Italy's federal prosecutor has launched an appeal against the acquittals of Juventus players Simone Pepe and Leonardo Bonucci in the Italian football match-fixing trial.
The football federation (FIGC) disciplinary commission acquitted the pair, as well as other players, on Friday after ruling that evidence submitted regarding an alleged attempt to fix a match between Bari and Udinese in 2010 was inconsistent.
Bonucci was playing for Bari at the time, and Pepe for Udinese. The match ended 3-3.
Prosecutor Stefano Palazzi, who has asked for Bonucci to be banned for three-and-a-half years and Pepe for a year, has asked the Federal Court of Justice to reverse the decision, officials said.
The two players would have to prepare a defence before Monday, when the Federal Court would convene to consider the appeal, reports said.
Liverpool will reap the benefits of their mid-season training camp in Spain when they travel to relegation-threatened Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday, forward Sadio Mane said.
BUDAPEST Budapest's mayor will tell the government that political unity over the city's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics has broken down, according to a council resolution widely seen as the first step to it pulling its candidacy.