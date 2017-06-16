Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has stunned the club by turning down a new contract, CEO Marco Fassone has said.
Donnarumma signed for Milan's youth team in 2013 before making his senior debut in 2015 at just 16-years-old. He went on to become first choice at the club, making 68 appearances over the last two seasons.
The 18-year-old's contract expires next year and his decision to reject a new deal was made on Thursday after talks between the player, his agent Mino Raiola and the club.
"Raiola informed us that Donnarumma has made a definitive decision not to renew the contract with Milan," Fassone said in a statement.
"We were taken by surprise, as we had hoped Donnarumma would be the goalkeeper taking Milan into the future. Naturally, the decision leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but now we have to go forward."
The Italy international made his under-21 debut in 2015 and was called up to the senior side in 2016.
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.