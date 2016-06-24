MILAN AC Milan have agreed to make Pescara striker Gianluca Lapadula their first signing of the latest transfer window, with last season's Serie B top scorer having a medical on Friday.

The 26-year-old scored 27 goals in 40 league games last term to help Pescara win promoted to Serie A via the playoffs.

"It was a deal that happened in a flash, strongly desired by both sides, and rightly so", the striker said on AC Milan's website (www.acmilan.com).

Media reports said several Italian top-flight clubs, including Napoli and Juventus, as well as English Premier League champions Leicester City had been interested in Lapadula.

