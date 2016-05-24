AC Milan have extended the contracts of captain Riccardo Montolivo and defenders Luca Antonelli and Davide Calabria until 2019, the club said on Tuesday.

Midfielder Montolivo, who made 30 appearances in Serie A last season, joined Milan in 2012 after more than six years at Fiorentina.

The 31-year-old Italy international, who has won 62 caps, was named in the squad for next month's European Championship despite doubts over his fitness.

Antonelli, who rejoined Milan from Genoa in 2015, was rewarded with a new contract after earning a regular place in the starting line-up.

Calabria, 19, made his debut last season and played six Serie A games for Milan who finished seventh in the table.

