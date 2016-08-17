Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
AC Milan have signed Argentine midfielder Jose Ernesto Sosa in a two-year deal from Besiktas for a contract termination fee of 7.5 million euros (6.5 million pounds), the Turkish champions said on Wednesday.
"For its midfield, AC Milan was looking for an experienced, professional player with the will to do well," Milan said in a statement (www.acmilan.com).
"The club has found these three elements in you," they said of the skilled former Argentina midfielder nicknamed El Principito (little prince) in his homeland.
The 31-year-old player joined Besiktas, initially on loan, in 2014 from Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv. He made 31 league appearances and scored seven goals last season.
Before joining Besiktas, Sosa had a six-month spell on loan at Atletico Madrid, during which he helped the Spanish club win the 2013-14 league title.
Sosa, who began his career at Estudiantes and has also played for Bayern Munich, has previous experience in Serie A, having had a one-year stint at Napoli in 2010-11.
"Thank you Sosa for your efforts, we wish you success in your future career," the Istanbul-based club said on their website (www.bjk.com.tr).
Sosa had been seeking a move from Turkey since the bomb attacks on Istanbul airport early last month, fearing for the security of his family, according to Argentine media reports at the time.
AC Milan, who missed out on Europe for the third consecutive season after finishing seventh in the 2015-16 campaign, begin their season at home to Torino on Sunday.
($1 = 0.8878 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia,; Editing by Neville Dalton/Rex Gowar)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-