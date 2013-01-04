Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ROME AC Milan will leave the field of play whenever they suffer racist abuse, club president Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday a day after the team walked out of a friendly game.
"I really admired the behaviour of my Milan team and the statements made by the players, the coach (Massimiliano) Allegri and my daughter (and Milan board member) Barbara," said Berlusconi.
"I can assure you that in any match where incidents of this type occur Milan will leave the field."
Milan players walked off 26 minutes into a friendly against lower league side Pro Patria on Thursday after monkey chants from a small section of the crowd.
The former Italian Prime Minister and media mogul praised Kevin-Prince Boateng for the way the player behaved after refusing to tolerate the abuse.
"I called Kevin Prince-Boateng a short while ago and congratulated him for his reaction to the disgraceful racist episode that took place at Pro Patria's stadium in Busto Arsizio," he said.
(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.