MOSCOW AC Milan have agreed to sign Italian defender Salvatore Bocchetti on loan from Spartak Moscow until the end of the season, subject to a medical, the Russian club said on their website on Tuesday.

The 28 year-old centre back, who has made five appearances for Italy, joined Spartak in 2013 from fellow Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan who bought him from Genoa three years earlier. He has made three league appearances this season.

AC Milan are struggling in 11th place in Serie A with 26 points from 20 matches, while Spartak are sixth in the Russian top flight with 29 points from 17 games.

