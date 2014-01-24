Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
ROME Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien is on his way to AC Milan for a medical, the Serie A club said on Friday.
"Just turned 31 and with a CV including domestic title and Champions League wins as well as victory with the Ghana national side, Michael Essien is expected in the city this evening," the club said in a statement on their website.
Local media reports said Essien was due to sign a contract that will keep him at Milan until June next year.
Essien, 31, has been at Chelsea since 2005, during which time the club have won the Champions League, the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup four times.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).