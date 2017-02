AC Milan have agreed deals to sign Chievo defender Francesco Acerbi and Genoa's Guinea midfielder Kevin Constant, the Serie A club said in a statement.

Milan, who lost their Italian league title to Juventus in May, are swelling their ranks having let several older players leave such as Gennaro Gattuso and Alessandro Nesta.

Milan also said in a statement that midfielder Sulley Muntari had undergone surgery on knee ligament damage and is expected to be fit in five or six months.

