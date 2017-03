AC Milan's manager Adriano Galliani smiles before their match against Inter Milan in their Serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

AC Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani wants to create a younger side boasting more Italians, meaning Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba is unlikely to arrive.

"We want a younger, more Italian Milan," he told reporters on Friday.

"I really liked the end of the match in Turin (the 2-1 defeat at Juventus in the Italian Cup on Wednesday) where we had all of our young attackers on the pitch.

"I don't think there will be any big signings," Galliani added amid speculation former Chelsea striker Drogba would be signing for Milan or Juve from Shanghai Shenhua.

"I don't really believe that Drogba will come to Italy."

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Mark Meadows)