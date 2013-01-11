Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
AC Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani wants to create a younger side boasting more Italians, meaning Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba is unlikely to arrive.
"We want a younger, more Italian Milan," he told reporters on Friday.
"I really liked the end of the match in Turin (the 2-1 defeat at Juventus in the Italian Cup on Wednesday) where we had all of our young attackers on the pitch.
"I don't think there will be any big signings," Galliani added amid speculation former Chelsea striker Drogba would be signing for Milan or Juve from Shanghai Shenhua.
"I don't really believe that Drogba will come to Italy."
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
BENGALURU Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.