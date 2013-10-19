Italy's Mario Balotelli lies on the field during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Armenia at San Paolo stadium in Naples October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME Mario Balotelli will miss AC Milan's match against Udinese in Serie A on Saturday (1845 GMT)because of a thigh injury which could also keep him out of the Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday.

"Mario Balotelli is suffering an injury to the vastus intermedius muscle of the right thigh," Milan said on their website (www.acmilan.com). "The player will be monitored in the coming days in order to better define the extent of the problem and determine the prognosis."

It will be the fourth match in a row that Balotelli will miss for Milan after he was suspended for three games following an aggressive outburst in the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

Brazilian Kaka, who has been out of action since last month with a thigh injury, has been included in the 21-man squad for Saturday's game at the San Siro.

"He has a maximum of 25 minutes in him," coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference on Friday. "It's a gradual recovery and we don't want to risk a relapse."

Milan are languishing in 12th place in Serie A after winning two of their opening seven games.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)