ROME Kaka will start for AC Milan against Fiorentina at the San Siro on Saturday (1945 GMT), coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday.

"Kaka will play tomorrow. He's got his strength back, and is improving physically," Allegri told a news conference.

"He's the sort of player that in his head has the desire to show the winner that he is."

Kaka scored his first Milan goal since returning to the club in the 1-1 draw against Lazio on Wednesday.

After initially suffering injury problems the Brazilian appears to be rediscovering his form following impressive displays against Barcelona and Lazio and as a substitute against Parma last weekend.

Fiorentina forward Juan Cuadrado will miss the match after his club's appeal against his red card at the end of the 2-1 defeat by Napoli was rejected by Serie A authorities.

"We declare that Fiorentina's appeal is inadmissible," the league said in a statement on its website.

Cuadrado was sent off for a second bookable offence against Napoli on Wednesday after being adjudged to have dived to try and win a penalty.

Vicenzo Montella's side are sixth in Serie A on 18 points, six ahead of Milan who are languishing in 10th place.

