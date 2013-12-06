AC Milan's Mattia De Sciglio (L) jumps for the ball with Inter Milan's Freddy Guarin during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro Stadium in Milan February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME The return of defenders Mattia De Sciglio and Phillipe Mexes, and goalkeeper Christian Abbiati should give troubled AC Milan a boost ahead of their trip to Livorno on Saturday.

Left back De Sciglio has recovered from a knee injury and is fit for only his second start of the season. Centre-back Mexes is available again after almost a month out and Abbiati has recovered from flu.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are eighth on 17 points after a desperate start to the season but two thumping away wins at Celtic in the Champions League and their first in the league against Catania last Sunday have raised spirits at the San Siro.

They are still missing several players, however, including forwards Robinho and Giampaolo Pazzini and midfielder Sulley Muntari.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)