Italy striker Mario Balotelli will miss AC Milan's home game with Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday after failing to recover from a shoulder injury.

Giampaolo Pazzini is expected to take his place despite dislocating cartilage in his nose during last weekend's 2-0 win at Sampdoria.

"Pazzini is feeling some pain but should make it," coach Clarence Seedorf told a news conference on Saturday.

Milan are ninth on 35 points, five points behind city rivals Inter who occupy fifth spot.

Former Manchester City forward Balotelli has scored 10 goals in 18 league appearances this season.

