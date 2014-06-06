AC Milan's coach Clarence Seedorf gestures during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Atalanta at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi said that coach Clarence Seedorf is part of the club's 'past' on Friday, though he stopped short of confirming that the Dutchman had been sacked.

Italian media have been reporting for nearly two weeks that Seedorf is set to be fired and be replaced by youth team coach Filippo Inzaghi and that confirmation of the move is imminent.

The delay has been blamed on negotiations over a severance deal for Seedorf who was appointed in January and has two more years of his contract to run.

"We'll see at the next board meeting what solution we find for Clarence Seedorf, but that's enough talking about the past, we are looking to the future," Berlusconi told reporters during a visit to the club's new headquarters.

"I've seen that Inzaghi is very determined, hungry for victory and absolutely in line with everything we want Milan to be. We want a team which wins, plays convincingly and entertains the fans," added the former Italian Prime Minister.

"I hope that next season we can field a team which can start a new cycle," he added. "We have to become among the top competitors again like we have been for the past 30 years, at the moment we are between one cycle and another," he added.

"I told my daughter (board member Barbara Berlusconi) that the trophy room seemed a bit small and we need to build a new one for when we win cups in the future," he added.

Seedorf, who spent 10 seasons of his playing career at Milan, has quickly fallen out of favour despite overseeing a significant improvement in results.

Milan won 11 out of 19 Serie A matches under his charge compared to only five of the previous 19 under predecessor Massimiliano Allegri on their way to finishing eighth.

Inzaghi, who has never coached at senior level, is currently in charge of Milan's under-19 team.

He spent 11 seasons playing for Milan, where he won two Serie A titles and two Champions League titles, and also won 57 caps for Italy.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)