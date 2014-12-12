AC Milan's coach Filippo Inzaghi gestures during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Filippo Inzaghi has promised that seven-times European champions AC Milan will break away from their midtable mediocrity and become great again.

"We have alternated very good matches with others which have been less good, but I never claimed to have a magic wand," the AC Milan coach told reporters during an event organised by one of the club's sponsors on Thursday night.

"So many other teams are struggling, such as Napoli and Inter, and we need patience but I'm sure we will be great again soon.

"I hope this is Milan's moment."

Former Italy and Milan striker Inzaghi, who had no previous experience of coaching a senior team, took over before the start of the season hoping to improve on last season's modest eighth-place finish.

Milan have won five of their 14 Serie A games this season and are seventh with 21 points, five behind Genoa who are third in the Champions League playoff spot.

Inzaghi also praised Japanese attacking midfielder Keisuke Honda, who has scored six Serie A goals this season.

"He is doing some very good things," said Inzaghi. "He spoiled us with his six goals but he is also important when he doesn't score.

"He's one of those who are very useful to the team for the attitude and the great dedication."

Milan last won Serie A in 2011 under Massimiliano Allegri.

