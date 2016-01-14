AC Milan's coach Sinisa Mihajlovic leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the match against AS Roma. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic expects speculation over his future to continue for the rest of the season, he said after his side reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals to ease the pressure on him.

"It's the third match in a row that my job has been on the line and it will be like that until the end of the season," the Serb told reporters after Wednesday's 2-1 win over fellow Serie A side Carpi.

"It's not easy but I've overcome worse things in life. I'm just unhappy for the lads that there is this criticism and this jeering, because they don't deserve it."

Wednesday's win following a 1-1 Serie A draw away at AS Roma on Saturday, a result which ultimately cost Roma coach Rudi Garcia his job, and the two matches combined appear to have guaranteed Mihajlovic's future at least in the short term.

"I am trying to work hard and while I am in charge of Milan, I will continue with my head held high. The team are united and everything else that is said is just chit-chat," he said.

Seven-times champions AC Milan appear to have lost their way over the last few seasons, firing three coaches in the last two years and failing to qualify for European football twice in a row.

Colombia forward Carlos Bacca scored Milan's opening goal on Wednesday with a 'rabona' (with the kicking leg wrapped around the planted foot), despite having angered Mihajlovic earlier in the season when he tried the same trick and missed the target.

"Bacca scored with a rabona tonight and he got it spot on. It's a risky move but one that he has in his blood. When he pulls it off and scores, that's great," Mihajlovic added.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)