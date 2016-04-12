AC Milan's coach Sinisa Mihajlovic reacts at the end of the first half during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino/Files

AC Milan sacked coach Sinisa Mihajlovic on Tuesday and replaced him with youth team coach Cristian Brocchi, who will take charge until the end of the season, the Serie A club said on its website

The decision followed a meeting between club president Silvio Berlusconi, CEO Adriano Galliani and Brocchi on Monday evening, according to media reports in Italy.

Milan, sixth in the league, have failed to win their last five Serie A matches and lost their last home game against table toppers Juventus.

