Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
The memory of Filippo Inzaghi's transfer from Juventus 12 years ago stirred at AC Milan on Friday as Italy forward Alessandro Matri returned to the Rossoneri from the Serie A champions after six years away.
Matri, 29, who signed for an undisclosed fee, was a product of Milan's academy system and made his debut for Milan in 2003 before going on to successful spells at Cagliari and Juventus, the latter where he scored 27 goals in 69 matches.
"Matri will get the number nine jersey. His arrival reminds me of Pippo Inzaghi's, 12 years ago. He was more or less the same age when he came to us," AC Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani told the club's website (www.acmilan.com).
Inzaghi joined Milan from Juventus in 2001 and went on to make over 200 appearances.
AC Milan, seven-times European champions, qualified for the Champions League group stage this week at the expense of Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.
Galliani indicated that with that goal achieved, they were now in a position to further strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday.
"Our transfer window depended completely on getting into the Champions League group stages so now we've been able to make some moves and maybe more will follow," Galliani said.
Milan, who let Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng join Schalke 04, have been linked with Brazil playmaker Kaka, another former player, and Keisuke Honda, the Japanese midfielder being a more affordable target.
"Honda? We're in contact with CSKA and we'll see what happens ... Kakà? That's a tough one. It'll be easier to get Honda and we definitely can't get both," Galliani said.
AC Milan, who lost their opening Serie A game at newly promoted Hellas Verona last weekend, host Cagliari on Sunday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.