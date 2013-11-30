ROME Striker Stephan El Shaarawy is back in AC Milan's squad for their trip to Catania in Serie A on Sunday (11:30 a.m. British time) after three months out through injury, the club said.

The Italy international, who has played only twice this season, first suffered a thigh injury and then a microfracture to his foot.

Milan announced a 20-man squad on Saturday for the match but will be without goalkeeper Christian Abbiati and Ignazio Abate who have added to coach Massimiliano Allegri's injury woes.

Italy right back Abate limped off in Glasgow as Milan hammered Celtic 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Abbiati is suffering from flu.

Their absence adds to a lengthy injury list that includes defenders Phillipe Mexes, Christian Zapata, Cristian Zaccardo and Mattia De Sciglio, midfielder Sulley Muntari and attackers Robinho and Giampaolo Pazzini.

Milan are 13th in Serie A after a poor start to the season, and take on Catania with amid a backdrop of boardroom unrest.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Justin Palmer)