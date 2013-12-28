AC Milan's Stephan El Shaarawy reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN AC Milan striker Stephan El Shaarawy is expected to be out of action for about 10 weeks after undergoing foot surgery on Saturday, the Serie A club said.

The Italy international had just returned at the end of November after being sidelined for three months with a thigh injury and then a microfracture to his foot.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Pritha Sarkar)