Noble certain West Ham can repeat cup win over Chelsea
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.
MILAN AC Milan striker Stephan El Shaarawy is expected to be out of action for about 10 weeks after undergoing foot surgery on Saturday, the Serie A club said.
The Italy international had just returned at the end of November after being sidelined for three months with a thigh injury and then a microfracture to his foot.
LONDON A bruised Southampton squad licked their wounds on Monday after narrowly losing a pulsating League Cup final to Manchester United, but can draw much consolation from the confirmation that in Manolo Gabbiadini they have unearthed a goal-scoring diamond.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.