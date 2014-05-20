Inter Milan's Diego Milito celebrates at the end of his Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the Juventus stadium in Turin November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Striker Diego Milito is parting ways with Inter Milan after an eventful five years during which he won the treble under their former coach Jose Mourinho and suffered a series of injuries.

The Argentine has not been offered a new contract after a frustrating season and departs with Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso and Walter Samuel from the triumphant 2010 team.

"The time has come to say goodbye," Milito wrote on his Facebook page. "Unfortunately my time with Inter has reached its end. I have decided to try a new professional adventure."

Milito scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final in a glorious debut season that saw him score 30 goals in all competitions as Inter won Europe's elite club competition, Serie A and the Italian Cup.

However, the 34-year-old has struggled to replicate that form after being struck by a series of injuries.

This season he scored only twice in 17 league appearances but despite an inconsistent campaign he remains a fan favourite for his past exploits.

"I still don’t know what the future holds for me, but I still feel alive and have a burning desire to be an important player again," he added.

"I want to thank everyone who over the years at Inter I shared success and incredible joy with - the club, president Massimo Moratti, all the members of the staff and obviously all my team mates.

"The biggest thanks go to you the fans for all you’ve given me in these five seasons... I will carry you in my heart forever, you’ve been fantastic."

(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Josh Reich)