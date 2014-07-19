Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata (R) scores during their Spanish first division soccer match against Espanyol at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is poised to seal a move to Italian champions Juventus for a reported fee of 18 million euros (14 million pounds).

Morata, 21, arrived in Turin on Friday night and will undergo a medical on Saturday.

"I am very happy to start a new adventure here. I am looking forward to starting right away,” he told reporters at Turin airport.

According to Spanish newspaper As, Real retain the option to buy Morata back for 30 million euros after the first season and 36 million euros after the following campaign.

A highly-rated product of the Real youth academy, Morata came to the fore in the 2012-13 season, Jose Mourinho’s last at the club as coach, but he was not able to maintain that progress during the last campaign.

