Inter Milan's Japanese full back Yuto Nagatomo has suffered knee ligament damage but his recovery time has yet to be determined.

"A capsular ligament injury to the external meniscus and minor damage to the external ligament. That was the outcome of tests carried out on Yuto Nagatomo," a club statement said on Wednesday.

Inter, fifth in Serie A after Sunday's 1-1 draw with AC Milan, have already been robbed of their only out-and-out striker Diego Milito for the rest of the season because of a knee ligament injury.

