Napoli midfielder Allan is expected to be out for three weeks after picking up an adductor muscle injury during Sunday's 3-1 win at Chievo Verona, the Serie A club said on Monday (www.sscnapoli.it).

Brazilian Allan, 26, will miss the Champions League last 16 second-leg match against Real Madrid on March 7, and games against AS Roma in Serie A and Juventus in the Italian Cup semi-finals.

Napoli, third in the standings and two points behind second-placed Roma, host Atalanta on Saturday.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)