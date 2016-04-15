Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain's four-match ban for violently protesting on the pitch about a red card was cut to three on appeal on Friday but the 20,000 euro ($23,000) fine stood, the Italian FA said on its website on Friday. (www.figc.it)

It gave no reason for the decision.

The 28-year-old Argentine pushed the referee and shouted at him before being removed from the field by his team mates during Napoli's 3-1 loss to Udinese on April 3.

Higuain, a Serie A top scorer, will be back in time to help his team hold off third-placed AS Roma, who are trailing Napoli by six points.

Napoli, six points behind league leaders Juventus, on Saturday face fourth-placed Inter Milan, who are still hoping to get a place in next season's Champions League.

