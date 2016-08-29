Napoli club Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis gestures during a news conference after Edinson Cavani (not pictured) renewed his contract until 2017, in Naples August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca (ITALY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) - RTR37CAP

Napoli do not need Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani to return to the club as it would be difficult to bring him back into the team, their President Aurelio De Laurentiis said.

The Serie A side were linked with the 29-year-old after Gonzalo Higuain left in July to join Italian champions Juventus in a record deal worth 90 million euros ($100.5 million).

"It is difficult to bring back a footballer used in the past... because Napoli evolves from championship to championship, taking up diverse and different strategies,"

De Laurentiis said in a statement (www.sscnapoli.it).

"That's why I always repeat that we need young players and the new ones who have joined Napoli this year will make their contribution to Napoli's successes."

Napoli signed Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, 22, from Dutch club Ajax for 35 million euros this month to replace last season's Serie A top scorer Higuain.

"If we want to speak of top strikers as Milik and Gabbiadini, we have many chances to improve their careers and the growth of Napoli," De Laurentiis added.

Uruguayan Cavani and Argentine Higuain both spent three years with Napoli. Cavani joined PSG in 2013.

($1 = 0.8953 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)