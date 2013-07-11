Real Madrid's Jose Callejon celebrates his goal against Ajax Amsterdam during their Champions League Group D soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files

MADRID Serie A club Napoli have agreed to sign versatile Spanish forward Jose Callejon from La Liga side Real Madrid on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old, a product of Real's youth academy who also had a stint at Espanyol, represented Spain at Under-21 level and joins up with compatriot Rafa Benitez, who was appointed Napoli coach at the end of May.

Benitez replaced Walter Mazzarri, who quit after the team finished second behind Juventus last season to qualify for the Champions League.

"Callejon has signed a four-year contract," Napoli said on their website on Thursday. Real confirmed the player was moving to the southern Italian port city.

Callejon was initially given a good deal of playing time under former Real coach Jose Mourinho, who quit at the end of last term, but later fell out of favour and barely featured in the Portuguese's final few months.

He typically plays as a forward and has a keen eye for goal but can also operate in midfield.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)