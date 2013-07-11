Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
MADRID Serie A club Napoli have agreed to sign versatile Spanish forward Jose Callejon from La Liga side Real Madrid on a four-year deal.
The 26-year-old, a product of Real's youth academy who also had a stint at Espanyol, represented Spain at Under-21 level and joins up with compatriot Rafa Benitez, who was appointed Napoli coach at the end of May.
Benitez replaced Walter Mazzarri, who quit after the team finished second behind Juventus last season to qualify for the Champions League.
"Callejon has signed a four-year contract," Napoli said on their website on Thursday. Real confirmed the player was moving to the southern Italian port city.
Callejon was initially given a good deal of playing time under former Real coach Jose Mourinho, who quit at the end of last term, but later fell out of favour and barely featured in the Portuguese's final few months.
He typically plays as a forward and has a keen eye for goal but can also operate in midfield.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.