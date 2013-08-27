Napoli club Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis gestures during a news conference after Edinson Cavani (not pictured) renewed his contract until 2017, in Naples August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has angrily criticised the standard of medical treatment offered to striker Gonzalo Higuain after the Argentine was injured in a boating accident on Monday.

"The hospital didn't even know how to put in 10 stitches," he told Italian media on Tuesday, adding that he intended to sue the Campania region and the municipality of Capril for 10 million euros ($13.4 million).

"I'm fed up with not having medical facilities of a decent standard," added De Laurentiis. "Whether the patient is an actor, a footballer or an ordinary person, when they go to a hospital, they must be well looked after."

"What does the mayor of Capri do? What does the president of the region do?"

Higuain needed the treatment after slipping during an excursion to Capri, an island off Italy's southern coast, and injuring his jaw.

Higuain, who joined Napoli from Real Madrid in July after spending 6-1/2 seasons with the Spanish side, made his official debut in the 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday, when he had a goal disallowed for offside.

He will miss Argentina's World Cup qualifier away to Paraguay on September 10 as he completes a two-match suspension.

($1 = 0.7466 euros)

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)