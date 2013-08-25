Napoli's coach Rafael Benitez looks on before his Italian Serie A football match against Bologna at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Napoli gave new coach Rafael Benitez a flying start when they beat Bologna 3-0 in their opening Serie A game on Sunday.

Slovakia forward Marek Hamsik scored twice after Spaniard Jose Callejon opened the scoring on his debut for last season's runners-up.

Inter Milan spluttered to a 2-0 win over Genoa with late goals from Yuto Nagatomo and Rodrigo Palacio in Walter Mazzarri's first league game as coach and AS Roma gave Rudi Garcia a winning start by beating promoted Livorno 2-0 away.

Hernanes and Antonio Candreva, from a penalty, scored in the first 20 minutes to set up a 2-1 win for Lazio over Udinese.

