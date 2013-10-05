Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain reacts during his Italian Serie A match against Sassuolo at the San Paolo stadium in Naples September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

ROME Napoli will be without four players including Gonzalo Higuain for Sunday's Serie A match against Livorno, manager Rafael Benitez said on Saturday.

"We have three players who have been selected for their national teams who aren't well and won't be able to leave. They are Higauin, Juan Zuniga and Raul Albiol, as well as Christian Maggio," Benitez told a news conference.

Maggio should be available again after the international break following an operation on his left knee.

Napoli disappointed in their 2-0 Champions League defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday when they lacked bite in attack without Argentine striker Higuain who was ruled out with a calf injury.

"(Goran) Pandev and Duvan (Zapata) did well against Genoa, and (Jose) Callejon can also play in his place," Benitez added, referring to last weekend's 2-0 away win in which Pandev scored both goals.

Napoli are second in Serie A, two points behind league leaders AS Roma.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)