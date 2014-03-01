Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring against AC Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Paolo stadium in Naples February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Goran Pandev, Jose Callejon and Duvan Zapata are vying to replace the suspended Gonzalo Higuain up front when third-placed Napoli visit third from bottom Livorno in Serie A on Sunday.

Argentine Higuain, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for his club this season, picked up his fifth booking of the campaign in last week's 1-1 home draw with Genoa.

"Losing Gonzalo is important for us but we have to focus on our squad and make sure we are ready for the match," Napoli coach Benitez told a news conference on Saturday.

"Pandev, Callejon or Zapata can all do well. I have faith in them."

Napoli are six points behind second-placed AS Roma, who host Inter Milan later on Saturday, and 15 adrift of leaders Juventus who visit AC Milan on Sunday.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez) nL3N0LY07O