MILAN Hundreds of Napoli fans crowded into the city's airport to greet forward Manolo Gabbiadini ahead of his expected move to their club from Sampdoria on Sunday.

Television pictures showed chaotic scenes as the crowd, estimated by Italian media at between 600 and 1,000 people, crammed into the arrivals hall at Naples airport, jumping up and down and chanting anti-Juventus slogans.

However, they failed to get a glimpse of the 23-year-old who was ushered straight from the plane into a waiting car on police orders for security reasons, media reports said.

Napoli later said on their website that Gabbiadini had passed his medical, although they did not confirm that he had signed.

"I'm happy to be at Napoli, I knew that the fans are very passionate and I want to repay the supporters for their affection on the pitch," he said.

Gabbiadini, who has won two caps for Italy, has had an impressive scoring record since joining Sampdoria 18 months ago, hitting seven Serie A goals in 13 outings this season.

He is co-owned by Sampdoria and Juventus.

