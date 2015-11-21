Argentina's Ezequiel Lavezzi (22), Ever Banega (19) and Gonzalo Higuain react after their team's goal against Colombia in their 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Barranquilla, Colombia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain is a doubt for their Serie A trip to strugglers Hellas Verona on Sunday after a demanding international break.

“Higuain played in the heat, made a long journey and he seemed very tired,” Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said in his pre-match news conference on Saturday.

“We’ll see today in training if he has been able to recover and hopefully tomorrow he’ll be in decent condition.”

Fourth-place Napoli can ill afford to be without Higuain, who started both of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers -- against Brazil and Colombia -- having already lost forwards Dries Mertens and Manolo Gabbiadini to injury during the international break.

“It does penalise teams who have a lot of international players, as they travel all over the world for often pointless matches,” Sarri said.

“These players need training sessions more than rest.”

