Jan 24 (Reuters) – - Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri wants to move on from his touchline dispute with Inter Milan's Roberto Mancini and return to winning ways against Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

Sarri was handed a two-round ban for Coppa Italia matches byLega Serie A and received a 20,000 Euro ($21,582.00) fine after using "highly offensive" language during towards Mancini in the final minutes of his side's 2-0 cup defeat by Inter on Tuesday.

League leaders Napoli return to action on Sunday away at Sampdoria, and Sarri is keen to put the week's controversy behind him.

"I'm happy that Mancini accepted my apology," the coach told reporters on Saturday. "There’s little else to add.

"I was sad to be depicted as something I'm not. If someone does something in life, he has to do it in private without making it public.

"Unlike people usually do in this country, I immediately took responsibility and apologised. I will never again answer questions on this whole business.

"I am an uptight person, and in moments of stress I can have difficulty controlling my temper. I know it's something I have to improve."

While Mancini initially refused to accept the 57-year-old'sapology, Inter issued a statement on Friday acknowledging that while they stood by their manager, they were prepared to accept the apologies offered by Sarri and "draw a line" under the matter.

Napoli hadn't lost in seven before their cup defeat and will be keen to consolidate their position at the top of the table with a win at 14th-place Sampdoria on Sunday (1400GMT).

"I don’t think the team will be affected by the controversy, but we do need to respond immediately to the Coppa Italia defeat," Sarri said.

"It's a test of our character and we want to prove the Coppa Italia defeat to Inter was a blip."

