Napoli have signed defender Lorenzo Tonelli from Empoli, the Serie A club said on their website (www.sscnapoli.it) on Monday.

The Empoli youth product, who made his first team debut in 2010 when they were in the second tier, helped the club to a 10th place finish in the top flight this season.

"I hope that I will honour such a prestigious shirt! I'm looking forward to starting this new adventure," said the 26-year-old, who has played for Italy's under-21s.

