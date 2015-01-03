MILAN Fiorentina's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto will leave the Serie A club this month or at the end of the season after rejecting a new contract on Saturday.

"Fiorentina announce that goalkeeper Neto today officially informed the club of his intention not to prolong his contract with the Viola. The decision is definitive," said a statement from the Florence side.

"Neto was keen to make it known that his decision is entirely unrelated to financial motivations, with his desire to be free to decide his own future the sole reason behind his move."

Media reports have linked champions Juventus with the highly-rated 25-year-old, who played in Brazil's 2012 Olympic silver medal team, as Fiorentina weigh up whether to sell him now or let him leave for free in July.

