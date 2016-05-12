AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang is aiming to be back in action for next week's Italian Cup final against Juventus after recovering from an ankle ligament injury.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury in a car accident and had to undergo surgery in March.

"My goal is to be available for the final. I am starting to find my feet and I still have 10 days to be at my best," Niang told the club's television channel on Thursday.

Milan, seventh in the league, face third-placed AS Roma on Saturday in their last Serie A game of the season.

The Italian Cup final is on May 21.

(Writing by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Tonyg Jimenez)