Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
Palermo have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as head coach after the resignation of Davide Ballardini, the Italian club said on Tuesday (palermocalcio.it).
The 37-year-old De Zerbi has been in charge at third-tier club Foggia for the past two years, helping them win the 2015-2016 Lega Pro cup.
De Zerbi, who left the club last month by mutual agreement, has no previous Serie A coaching experience.
On Sunday Palermo's president Maurizio Zamparini announced that the club will be sold to a group headed by Italian American entrepreneur Frank Cascio. He said the deal is subject to due diligence.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.