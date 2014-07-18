Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
STOCKHOLM Serie A side Palermo have signed talented Swedish international midfielder Robin Quaison from AIK, the Italian club announced on Friday.
The 20-year-old, who had been linked with several clubs in England's Premier League after he scored a stunning goal in a friendly against Manchester United in August 2013, has signed a three-year deal, Palermo said on their website.
Quaison made his debut for Sweden against North Korea in January 2013 and has scored twice in four internationals. He broke into the AIK side in April 2012, netting seven goals in 53 competitive games for the Solna side.
Relegated from Serie A after a turbulent season in 2012/13, Palermo bounced back at the first attempt, romping to victory in Serie B by a margin of 14 points ahead of second-placed Empoli.
(Reporting by Phil O'Connor; Editing by Rex Gowar)
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has pulled out of Germany's national football squad for their upcoming friendly against England and World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan because of a calf injury.