MILAN Struggling Serie A club Parma were dealt another blow on Tuesday when they were docked one point for breaking financial regulations.

An Italian Football Federation (FIGC) tribunal also banned club president Tommaso Ghirardi and managing director Pietro Leonardi for two months, as well as fining them 5,000 euros ($6,200) each.

Parma, who finished sixth in Serie A last season, also missed out on the Europa League for not meeting UEFA's club licensing criteria due to overdue bills.

Parma, coached by former Italy midfielder Roberto Donadoni, are bottom of Serie A with 12 defeats in 14 games and have only five points following Tuesday's decision.

Leonardi said on Sunday that the club was on the brink of being sold to a Russian-Cypriot conglomerate which would make them the third foreign-owned club in Serie A after Inter Milan and AS Roma.

Parma enjoyed their heyday during the 1990s when they won the UEFA Cup twice, the European Cup Winners' Cup once and the Coppa Italia twice, although they never won Serie A.

The were relegated in 2007-08 but bounced back at the first attempt.

